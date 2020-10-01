October begins with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures

Happy October 1st! 

This morning:
A few areas of patchy fog once again, allow yourself a little bit of extra time to the morning commute. Not as chilly this morning compared to Wednesday morning but you may want to wear a jacket or sweater to be on the safe side. Don’t forget the sunglasses as we will have plenty of sunshine.

Forecast:
Plenty of sunshine and warm today with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s as we sit ahead of a cold front that will swing through this evening. No precipitation with this front but a reenforcing shot of cooler air will move through for Friday and into the weekend. 

A little chilly Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, temperatures for the afternoon will be about ten degrees cooler compared to this afternoon. Clear skies Friday evening and night may make it a little bit chilly for the football games so you may want a light sweater or jacket.

Beautiful weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. 

Thursday

82° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 54°

Friday

72° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 49°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 75° 53°

Sunday

77° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 77° 54°

Monday

78° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 78° 58°

Tuesday

77° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 77° 61°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 61°

