COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cool mornings and warm afternoons as we start a brand-new month and a new work week. Expect sunshine for Monday with comfortable afternoon temperatures, highs today in the middle 80s and a little breezy with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph and occasional gust up to 15 mph.

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast through the middle of the week, expect sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Our next chance for rain will come with a cold fronton Friday, don’t expect much rain with this front but any little bit will help. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 70s and overnight temperatures down into the 50s for some.