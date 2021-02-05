Off and on rain chances this weekend into next week

Expect light to moderate rain this morning as a cold front moves through the area, the bulk of the rain should be done before the mid-morning. Cloudy for the remainder of the day, temperatures will struggle to warm up with many only warming up a degree or two from this morning.

A few more showers will be possible tonight and into early Saturday morning, these look to diminish shortly before sunrise. Most of Saturday looks to be dry with the exception of the late afternoon and evening as rain moves back in.

Off and on rain chances through next week and temperatures jump into the middle to upper 60s.