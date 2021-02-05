 

Off and on rain chances this weekend into next week

Expect light to moderate rain this morning as a cold front moves through the area, the bulk of the rain should be done before the mid-morning. Cloudy for the remainder of the day, temperatures will struggle to warm up with many only warming up a degree or two from this morning.

A few more showers will be possible tonight and into early Saturday morning, these look to diminish shortly before sunrise. Most of Saturday looks to be dry with the exception of the late afternoon and evening as rain moves back in.

Off and on rain chances through next week and temperatures jump into the middle to upper 60s. 

Friday

56° / 40°
AM Rain
AM Rain 90% 56° 40°

Saturday

45° / 40°
Rain
Rain 74% 45° 40°

Sunday

58° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 58° 36°

Monday

63° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 51°

Tuesday

67° / 45°
Rain
Rain 60% 67° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 43°
Showers
Showers 38% 64° 43°

Thursday

55° / 37°
Showers
Showers 54% 55° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

6 AM
Light Rain
86%
55°

54°

7 AM
Rain
89%
54°

53°

8 AM
Showers
53%
53°

52°

9 AM
Showers
44%
52°

52°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

55°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
8%
56°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
55°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
54°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
52°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
50°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
47°

45°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
45°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
43°

42°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
41°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
41°

