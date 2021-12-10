Off and on Showers for Friday; WEATHER AWARE on Saturday for strong storms

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A warm front will lift north across the News 3 viewing area Friday morning, temperatures are expected to rapidly climb into the low to middle 70s for the afternoon/early evening. Expect off and on showers through most of the day but severe weather not expected.

Saturday WEATHER AWARE: A strong cold front will advance towards the area Saturday, a few showers will be possible Saturday morning but the main cold front slide through between 4 pm- 11 pm. We are still under a marginal risk, level one out of 5 for severe weather with damaging winds the primary threat. Tornado risk is extremely low and looks to stay just north of the area but still it is not zero, have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

This front will slide out late Saturday night and we’ll begin to see decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures for Sunday.