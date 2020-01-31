Off and on showers to end the week

Low pressure moves to our south today and this will kick up showers off and on today, expect temperatures to stay chilly with highs in the low 50s and some areas struggling to get out of the upper 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Saturday but most of us will stay dry under partly cloudy skies.

Beautiful weather Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, a strong and slow-moving system will begin to increase rain chances by Tuesday so enjoy the nice weather while you can. Showers will be to our west on Tuesday with the best chance to see rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday night and on Thursday. High temperatures next week will be above average with most of the area in the upper 60s, just shy of 70 degrees.