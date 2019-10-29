On the top of Ol’ Smoky all covered with fall colors

Just some high clouds at this time. Pleasant conditions outside with readings closing in near 80. But now taking a quick look into the Gulf of Mexico we can expect this plume of moisture and a humid air mass to lift northward. Tuesday Afternoon expect rain, thunderstorms, and gusty windsat times in this First Alert Weather outlook.

This pattern will continue until a cold front slides through late Thursday, so unfortunately, we are looking at a wet Halloween in this upcoming forecast. Expect this weekend to be some of the coldest year so far the season. More widespread 30s Saturday morning and likely Sunday Morning.