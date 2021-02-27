One last warm day before front brings back cooler temps

Remnants of the ole mighty wedge this afternoon with a few areas staying a tad cooler than areas towards the south of Columbus that managed to warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy conditions have stuck around to and will be the case as we head into the overnight hours. While we will be locked in the clouds for the remainder of the weekend, we should see dry conditions for Sunday before more rain arrives Monday.

Weak frontal boundary will bring some showers to the region for Monday morning along with some slightly cooler temperatures. This pesky boundary will stick around through Tuesday with scattered showers and storms before bringing another chance of rain early Wednesday. We do get a brief break in the action Thursday with weak high pressure that will keep us dry, but not before another storm system arrives Friday.

Sunday temperatures will be the warmest with readings running 10-15 degrees above average. Cold front Monday will knock temperatures to near average through the short-term.