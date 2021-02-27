 

One last warm day before front brings back cooler temps

7 Day Forecast

Remnants of the ole mighty wedge this afternoon with a few areas staying a tad cooler than areas towards the south of Columbus that managed to warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly cloudy conditions have stuck around to and will be the case as we head into the overnight hours. While we will be locked in the clouds for the remainder of the weekend, we should see dry conditions for Sunday before more rain arrives Monday.

Weak frontal boundary will bring some showers to the region for Monday morning along with some slightly cooler temperatures. This pesky boundary will stick around through Tuesday with scattered showers and storms before bringing another chance of rain early Wednesday. We do get a brief break in the action Thursday with weak high pressure that will keep us dry, but not before another storm system arrives Friday.

Sunday temperatures will be the warmest with readings running 10-15 degrees above average. Cold front Monday will knock temperatures to near average through the short-term.

Saturday

67° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 60°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 81° 65°

Monday

68° / 47°
Rain
Rain 76% 68° 47°

Tuesday

52° / 48°
Rain
Rain 75% 52° 48°

Wednesday

64° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 64° 42°

Thursday

68° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 68° 47°

Friday

66° / 48°
Rain
Rain 60% 66° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
65°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
61°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
62°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
68°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
13%
72°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
13%
79°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
79°

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

