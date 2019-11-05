One more chance for rain in this forecast, but sunny & cooler readings prevail

The sunshine will return in The first alert forecast, which will be very pleasant for your Wednesday. Unfortunately this last system did not bring us any measurable rainfall to the region.

Our next shot a rain will be fast and brief from our next cold front entering the region Thursday afternoon through evening. It will bring small amounts of measurable rainfall. It’ll be clearing the region by Friday early, so sunshine Friday and a bit breezy at times for Friday night football.

Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler, with mid upper 30s for overnight low readings and daytime highs will reach the upper 50s Saturday and warming back into the mid upper 60s Sunday.

The next dry cold front enters the region Monday. The big story will be the colder air Tuesday of next week, similar to our Saturday’s forecast. The forecast is on track to more cooler days opposed to the above average readings.