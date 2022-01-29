One more chilly day before we see a warm-up and the rain later this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One more night of very cold temperatures as we fall again into the mid 20s as we remain under high pressure that has built into the southeast behind the powerful Nor’easter dumping feet of snow across New England.

Temperatures moderate to more seasonable conditions by the start of the week as high pressure meanders around. By mid-week we see a return of the shower activity and warmer temperatures. A few light afternoon and evening showers will be possible Wednesday with more scattered showers expected Thursday as the main front moves in.

There is some uncertainty in the extended forecast leading into the upcoming weekend. For now, aforementioned front stalls out and will let the return of moisture to filter back into the region and leading to potentially an unsettled wet pattern for next weekend.