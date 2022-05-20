COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The heat continues today with temperatures in the low to middle 90s and a mixture of sun and clouds. We’ll have the humidity again so it will likely feel like the middle to upper 90s this afternoon and early evening. Rain chances remain low today but there is a very slim chance for a stray shower or two late this afternoon and early evening.

Big changes come this weekend with the chance for showers and storms. More isolated on Saturday but becoming widespread Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will fall as well, expect the middle 80s on Sunday.

More seasonable and unsettled next week with the chance for pop-up showers/storms each day.