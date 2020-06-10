One more day of oppressive humidity, cold front will bring drier air on Thursday.

Today will be the last day of the oppressive humidity, a cold front will slide through late this morning into the afternoon and evening. The heat combining with the humidity will spark up scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds as the primary threat. A few showers may linger into early Thursday morning but by sunrise showers will be to the east and clouds will begin to decrease.

Don’t expect a cool down behind this front, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 which is average but you can expect less humidity so it won’t feel as suffocating as the last couple of days. Low humidity and sunny skies Thursday afternoon through Saturday but all good things must come to an end, the humidity and storm chances will return Sunday afternoon into early next week.