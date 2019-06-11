One More Day of Rain and a Sunny Weekend Finally!

We got a break from the rain today, but late tonight, showers towards our south and east are going to lift back towards the west and bring a few spotty showers in the overnight forecast.

We are now seeing two Canadian cold front off towards our west for Wednesday. These fronts will send a strong wave into our region by midday tomorrow.

This will interact with the moisture boundary across the region and depending on how much sun we get tomorrow, this will erupt in a line of storms coming in from the west to the east or across East Central Alabama into West Central Georgia.

So, this will be the end of the rain after sunset Wednesday, through Saturday. On Sunday, we are back to summer-like pattern with a Bermuda high on the western edge across the News 3 viewing area. This means that there will be plenty of moisture and humidity returning to the region. Until further notice, we will be experiencing pop up showers and storms in the afternoon.

Temperature readings will continue to be comfortably dry and just slightly below average. In fact, we may have a few areas after a dry cool front sweeps through on Thursday, bringing us some upper 50s on Friday. Enjoy those short term cooler than average readings while they last. We’ll be pushing 90 by the weekend.