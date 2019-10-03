One more record day before we cool down for the weekend

Four days in to the month of October and we are still talking record heat. Yesterday, October 2nd, proved to be the second time ever to reach 100 in the month of October. Good news is, after Friday, the record heat will be over.

Walking you through the weekend, the first cold front will drift into the region. That being said, the temperatures will cool thanks to the extensive cloud cover and a few afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms.

Highs will be near 90 and upper 80s for Sunday as the next front which is much stronger and cooler behind it moves through the region late Monday. We are expecting showers and a few storms ahead of this front.

By Monday afternoon through early morning hours on Tuesday, then the cooler air blows in starting Tuesday into next week with highs averaging near 80 and lows in the upper 60s.

Enjoy the change and don’t sweat it.