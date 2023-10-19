5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cloud coverage continues to increase for the remainder of tonight and overnight as an advancing cold front moves across the country. This front will only bring in a few isolated showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, but don’t expect widespread measurable rainfall.

Front clears by the afternoon Friday as temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny and seasonal for Saturday before more clouds spread into the region as the southern jet stream taps some of the cloud debris from Hurricane Norma in the eastern Pacific. A secondary front Sunday will help clear these clouds for a calmer and sunnier week ahead.

Strong ridge of high pressure builds in across the southeast for next week with highs in the mid to low 70s. Sunny skies with just a few clouds possible in the extended forecast. Rain chances remain nil with the potential for measurable rainfall returning in early November.