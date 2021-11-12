Our second cold front arrives Saturday, cooler temperatures behind it

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Our first cold front moved through Thursday evening/night bringing rain and breezy conditions, but a second cold front that is expected to arrive this weekend will actually dip our temperatures into the low 60s for daytime highs.

Watch out for areas of dense fog on your morning commute with a Dense Fog Advisory for our eastern Alabama counties through 8 AM CST. Visibility dropping to less than a fourth of a mile at times in this advisory, although locations outside of the advisory should also be aware of rapidly decreasing visibility.

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s. High pressure will briefly move in, and this will keep our forecast calm today.

Our second cold front will arrive Saturday morning. Rain is not expected, but a few passing clouds along the front are possible. Behind the front, we will struggle to reach the middle 60s with winds around 15 mph gusting out of the northwest. The coolest overnight temperatures since early spring are due to arrive early Sunday morning with areas reaching the middle to a few low 20s, and this will set us up for areas of patchy frost. If you have any sensitive plants, go ahead and make plans to cover or bring them in Saturday night.

This cool down will be brief as a gradual warm up is expected through the beginning of the work week. By the middle to the end of next week, we’ll be back into the low to middle 70s ahead of our next cold front.