Overcast again today with storms expected by Thursday morning

Another cloudy day ahead, but only a few showers this afternoon and evening ahead of the main cold front that will move into the area tomorrow morning.

We are Weather Aware Thursday morning for the potential for a few strong damaging wind gusts and a brief isolated tornado chance as a squall line moves through the valley.

Behind this frontal system, plenty of sunny conditions and cooler temperatures as we close out another week and start the weekend. Rain chances gradually come back Sunday with just a few showers in the forecast and a greater chance of showers next week.