Overcast, breezy and light showers through this afternoon with a pleasant Halloween forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cloudy day ahead as we continue to watch this pesky storm system as it effects the eastern United States with cloudy skies, light showers and breezy conditions.
With the low ceiling with added cloud cover highs Friday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 50s for this afternoon as we get brushed with an occasional light shower. Same deal for Saturday, but with a few more breaks in the clouds and slightly warmer temperatures.
Sunday for Halloween this system pulls out with mostly sunny skies returning and winds starting to lighten up as the storm system pulls off the east coast.
Temperatures return more seasonable through next week with dry conditions across the valley as a weak dry front moves through midweek. Our next chance of rain moves back into the forecast late next week.