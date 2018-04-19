Overnight cool front knocks down our readings
A mainly dry cool front is sweeping through early on our Thursday morning. The sun will return after having clouds in the overnight, with a few sprinkles. The wind will become northwesterly behind this front bringing with it cooler than average readings.
The weekend storm is on schedule to bring in some unsettled weather clouds and rain mainly, with a few embedded thunderstorms. This storm system is cut-off from the northern branch of the jet stream and will keep us unsettled as it moves through the region Monday, with a weak trough behind it lingering through Tuesday.
The air remains seasonably cool, with 70s through this extended period. Wednesday was the warmest, with a high of 86°.
Georgia News
LAGRANGE: Man wanted for child cruelty
LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) --The Lagrange Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted for child cruelty.Read More »
COLUMBUS: Car crash on Wynnton Road near Burger King
Columbus Police are on the scene of a car crash on Wynnton Road in front of the Burger King.Read More »
Local men's addiction program kick starts t-shirt business to fund ministry efforts
Pastor Paul Meacham remembers all too well life behind bars, feeling more trapped by addiction than anything else.Read More »
Alabama News
Teenager found stabbed to death in home near Birmingham
Authorities say a teenager has been found stabbed to death in a home near Birmingham.Read More »
WANTED: Alabama authorities searching for arson suspect
Alabama authorities are asking everyone to be on the lookout for an arson suspect wanted by police in the Northern part of the state.Read More »
INSPIRED: East Alabama doctor shares one more "special delivery" before retiring
Lee Co., Alabama (WRBL) - A beloved East Alabama OB/GYN shares one more “special delivery” before his retirement at EAMC. Dr. Kraig Smith is a well known and respected OB/GYN in East Alabama.Read More »