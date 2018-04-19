Overnight cool front knocks down our readings Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

A mainly dry cool front is sweeping through early on our Thursday morning. The sun will return after having clouds in the overnight, with a few sprinkles. The wind will become northwesterly behind this front bringing with it cooler than average readings.

The weekend storm is on schedule to bring in some unsettled weather clouds and rain mainly, with a few embedded thunderstorms. This storm system is cut-off from the northern branch of the jet stream and will keep us unsettled as it moves through the region Monday, with a weak trough behind it lingering through Tuesday.

The air remains seasonably cool, with 70s through this extended period. Wednesday was the warmest, with a high of 86°.

