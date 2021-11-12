Overnight front brings colder air for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cooler readings in store as a cold front moves through the region overnight into Saturday morning, making it a chilly day as temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s. Afternoon highs should reach the low 60s my the late afternoon.

With the cooler airmass in place, temperatures take a tumble Sunday morning with readings falling into the mid to low 30s. This drop in temperatures has prompted a Freeze Watch to be issued primarily from agricultural reasons. Another front is due into the southeast Monday morning helping to reinforce cool conditions for the upcoming week.

For the week ahead, mornings will start off rather chilly in the 30s and 40s with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but progressively getting warmer each afternoon. 70s return by Wednesday with more pleasant conditions, but that doesn’t last too long before we see an increase in measurable rainfall chances for later in the week.