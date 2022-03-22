Right Now: Central Alabama is beginning to see instability where our marginal risk is for this evening.

After sunset, I’m hoping these convective storms weaken slightly but I’ll monitor for all clear on this first wave or portion of this storm.

All below is the same:

WEATHER AWARE: 8/7CT-11/10CT across our East Alabama Counties first wave along the warm front just west of I-85.

THEN WEDNESDAY 2 AM–11 AM: This is the best analysis right now for severe storms in the overnight. If this were daytime, we would likely see a higher severe risk level. The slight risk places us 2 out of 5 for severe storms across the entire region.