Weather remains unsettled through next week with waves of showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mostly clear skies this morning across the region with temperatures in the 30s and a few upper 20s as we start your Friday. Increasing cloud coverage throughout the day and becoming partly sunny by the afternoon with seasonal temperature readings in the upper 50s.

Rain showers move in tonight as early as 9 p.m. eastern and become steady through midnight. Rain doesn’t lighten up until around 3 a.m. eastern with a few lingering showers through the remainder of the morning.

Gradual clearing will likely start after midday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the low 60s. This system moves out rather quickly as another is on the heels with more showers by late Monday.

A stronger system arrives late Monday and throughout the day Tuesday with more showers and thunderstorms. The scope of the severe weather potential is still uncertain; however, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a few of our southern counties for severe weather.

Through midweek temperatures return more seasonal as this weather pattern remains active with another system due in around Friday.