Passing clouds but staying dry, our next chance for rain comes this weekend.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A few clouds will move in this morning through the afternoon, its not out of the question that a stray shower or sprinkle may develop southeast of Columbus but this chance will be slim as high pressure continues to have an influence on our forecast. Temperatures still warmer than average with a few locations pushing into the low 70s.

Passing clouds and slim shower chances will stick around through the end of the week as temperatures begin to warm up. By Friday, highs will reach the middle/upper 70s and could be near a record of 79 set back in 1984. This December warmth will continue for the first half of the weekend ahead of a front that slide through Sunday morning.

A chance for a few showers will be possible both on Saturday and Sunday but a better chance comes on Monday as the front stalls out just to our south. Expect cooler, more seasonable temperatures behind the front