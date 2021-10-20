Passing clouds will not impede the Orionids but rain late Thursday blocks the view

Building back into the region tonight are the clouds ahead of a cool front in the forecast. The Orionid Meteor Shower will not be as spectacular because of areas of high clouds but you will still gain a glimpse at a few bright shooting stars.

The forecast is on track for a front moving through the region, with a taste of fall again but not as cool. As far as measurable rainfall the best chances will come Thursday afternoon through the wee early hours of Friday.

This cool front will be enough to scour out the air for the weekend adding more sunshine. Readings will drop down into the 50s and highs into the upper 70s to near 80°.