Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Watch out for a few passing showers and sprinkles this morning, the best chance will be Columbus and areas south but all of us will have a chance of seeing one.

No significant changes in our forecast, today will be like the last couple of days with occasional showers this morning and then again from 2PM-8pm. Clouds and showers will keep our high temperatures below average with most of the area in the low to middle 80s.

Stationary front keeps the unsettled energy around through Thursday with a chance for light rain through the AM commute once again, showers during the day will be scattered but not a wash out. Temperatures once again will range from the low to middle 80s

The front finally begins to exit on Friday, this will leave a slim chance for isolated showers through the weekend with warmer temperatures.