5:30 PM UPDATE:

5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The coldest air of the season was felt across the region this morning with frost and lows dipping into the upper 20s with the official low for Columbus coming in at 30ºF at the Columbus Airport.

Some of our rural areas saw some readings dip into the mid 20s like Fort Moore, officially coming in at 26ºF at Lawson Army Airfield.

Cold air mass will stick around through the end of the week and weekend; however, temperatures in the afternoon will rebound to seasonal averages with readings in the mid 70s.

Next week you’ll notice a few clouds come back in the forecast with temperatures topping out right near 80 degrees by midweek next week.

The forecast remains dry in terms of rainfall with none in the near future. Our next big cold front is due here Friday, November 10, but yet again rainfall is looking very slim as the atmosphere remains very dry.