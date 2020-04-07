Pattern remaining unsettled with isolated showers & storms

More clouds and more chances for showers and storms upcoming this week. Today we will see mostly cloudy skies and more than likely overcast by the evening with temperatures near 80°F once again. High pressure along with northwest flow will keep us unsettled for several waves of shortwave energy to move through at least until Friday when we return drier and cooler.

Good Friday will have mostly sunny skies and below average temps with many areas staying in the upper 60s. Saturday remains dry for Easter Weekend; however, for Easter showers and storms return with another system which could bring strong to severe storms to the southeast. This system will need to be watched and possibly lingering into early Monday morning.