Pattern remains consistent over the next few days; Tropics becoming active

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A weak high pressure will keep our forecast fairly consistent over the next few days. Expect pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, showers and storms should diminish by sunset. Heat and humidity this afternoon will push heat index values into the triple digits, be sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and avoid peak heating hours of 10 AM though 4 PM if you can.

Tropics: After a lull, the tropics are becoming active. We now have an area of low pressure that continues to organize just east of the island of Guadeloupe. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred later today with winds around 45 mph.

This will continue to track to the WNW over the next couple of days and will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the weekend and early next week. We will be watching this closely as it could have an impact on our forecast by early next week but still too early to determine exact specifics.