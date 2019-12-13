Periods of heavy rain this morning, off and on showers this afternoon

Rain will impact the morning commute as it continues to move in from the southwest, it could be heavy at times with pockets of moderate to heavy rain that may limit visibility. Slow down and use extra caution as you head to work and school.

We’ll see the bulk of the heavy rain moving east after 9 AM, off and on showers will be likely this afternoon and evening before more heavy rain moves in after 7 PM.

A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning but then clouds will decrease, we’ll see more sun Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

Our next cold front comes in on Tuesday bringing with it another chance of rain during the morning and early afternoon, behind the front skies will clear and we’ll see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.