Periods of heavy rain will continue for Sunday

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 04:23 PM EDT

Upper level low across the southeast will continue to plague us with periods of heavy rain through the remainder of your Saturday, and we expect more throughout the day on Sunday.

While we desperately need the rain, we've seen showers and storms train over the same areas which has produced some flash flooding across the valley. A Flash Flood Watch is up for the counties of Harris, Troup and Meriwether until 8 p.m. Sunday.

This pattern will take some time for it change. Scattered storms will be possible on Monday as the low tries to exit the region. It doesn't fully move out of the region until late in the week when a series of fronts will give it some momentum.

Temperatures will be running 3-7 degrees below average. 

