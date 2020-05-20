Pesky upper level low keeping stray showers in the forecast today

A Pesky upper level low will continue to keep more cloud cover and a chance for a few stray showers in the forecast today. A few areas mainly south of Columbus woke up to heavy rain and rumbles of thunder but that quickly moved east as the morning progressed. The upper level low will continue to lift to the northeast today but as long as we have it near us it will continue to influence our weather. Expect sun and cloud mix with a few stray showers, especially this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to the low 80s.

A transition in our pattern by the end of the week and for the holiday weekend will leave us very warm and humid. Combining the heat and humidity a few pop up showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday through Monday as highs approach 90 degrees for some.