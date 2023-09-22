COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Another beautiful but breezy day ahead, some sun and clouds mixing in but overall great forecast to end the week. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to a few upper 80s during the afternoon, breezy with a northeast wind 5-10 mph and occasional gust up to 15 mph.

Tracking an area of low pressure off the Georgia/ Carolina coast, this will eventually become Ophelia and track north bringing rain and wind to the North and South Carolina coastline this weekend. This will slightly influence our forecast by brining in drier air and slightly breezy conditions into the area for on Saturday, rain and strong winds however will be mainly confined to the Carolinas.

The first weekend of fall will be great with sunshine and mild temperatures, slightly pushing towards 90 however by Sunday and Monday.

Our next chance for measurable rain will be the middle of next week with highs in the middle 80s.