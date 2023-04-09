COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds cleared out to make for a pleasant Sunday evening as we wrap up the weekend.

Starting the week cool as readings dip into the upper 40s again under partly cloudy skies. Upper 60s by Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies as the warming trend gradually increases as we go throughout the upcoming week.

As temperatures warm and approaches 80 degrees we are tracking a gulf low that will increase rainfall chances as it moves in for the latter half of the week and the weekend.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible as this low moves inland across Alabama and Georgia. A cold front moves in late in the upcoming weekend to drive more showers and storms into the region too.