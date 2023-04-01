COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A great Sunday on tap as we wrap up the weekend on the backside of this very strong storm system that moved across the eastern United States. However, the quiet weather is short-lived as we watch a weak shortwave that will bring in a few isolated showers and storms for Monday.

Overnight lows take a dip into the upper 40s for your Sunday morning with a seasonal and pleasant afternoon with mid to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Monday we are focusing our attention on what will possibly be a MCS (mesoscale convective system) that will move across the region bringing a damaging wind threat.

A slight warm-up as we get to Tuesday with highs climbing back into the mid to low 80s for highs. Wednesday we see readings slightly warmer in the upper 80s ahead of an unsettled weather pattern for the end of the week.

Isolated showers and storms return back to the forecast for the end of the week as a frontal system arrives and appears to stall, keeping an isolated storm in the forecast before a better organized low pressure system moves through for Easter Weekend.