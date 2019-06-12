Pleasant conditions returning back to the valley

A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely this evening before a cold front moves through region drying us back out for a couple of days.

This cold front will bring pleasant conditions to the valley for Thursday and Friday. A few areas will be in the upper 50s by Friday morning, but will rebound quickly into the mid 80s.

For Father’s Day weekend, 90s return with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday, there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with the summer like pattern returning next week.

Short term temperatures will be 3-5 degrees below average with temperatures returning to average over the weekend.