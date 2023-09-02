COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds have been slow to break across the region but heading into the overnight we will see partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions.

Comfortable readings for several mornings over this holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s. Our coolest morning will likely be Monday with some of our northern counties possibly seeing upper 50s. With that stand, afternoon readings will continue to warm each and every day.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to near average for Sunday afternoon and becoming hot in the extended forecast. Staying rainfree in our forecast until about Friday and Saturday where we see our next best chance for storms.

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Katia formed Saturday off the African coast, but will not impact us here in the United States; however, we are tracking another wave coming off the African coast which will likely develop into our next hurricane over the next week.