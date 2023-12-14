COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Milder start to your Thursday with temperatures in the 40s. We do have some cooler readings to the north, especially around LaGrange and Troup County, the usual cool spot in the morning.

Staying mostly sunny to partly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures back to seasonal averages. Overnight, we get some clouds to clear as the high pressure system centers overhead making for a great end to the week under sunny skies, but that will be short lived as we are tracking more showers for a wet weekend.

Gulf Low and advancing front from the west will arrive for the weekend. Rain showers will likely start as early as Saturday afternoon and last through the day Sunday. Winds will pick up out of the east and eventually north as the low slowly pulls out.

Rainfall totals could be less than two inches with higher amounts across south Georgia and the Florida panhandle. The good news, we are not tracking anything in terms of severe storms with this system.