Pleasant forecast for Easter Weekend

Remaining quiet and uneventful across the southeast as high pressure continues to build in for the weekend. After a cold start with some areas seeing patch frost Saturday temperatures rebound quickly into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Easter Sunday will see an even warmer day with 70s returning with pleasant conditions through the afternoon for those egg hunts across the valley.

Next week, we remain quiet for the most part. As high pressure moves slightly eastward we will see some influence from the Atlantic Ocean helping us form a few clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm with mid to upper 70s by Monday and 80s returning as we approach mid-week.

Our next chance of rain looks to arrive sometime on Thursday with our next frontal boundary. Rain appears to linger into Friday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms.