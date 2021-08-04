Pleasant forecast for the next few days; Rain chances and the 90s return for the weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Not a bad forecast in store for the News 3 viewing area today, Mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures staying a little below normal for this time of the year.

A stationary front will remain to our south and this will keep any shower and thunderstorms activity confined to the coast over the next couple of days. A stray shower possible today and on Thursday but most will stay dry.

Our temperatures will begin to crank up and our rain chances as well, isolated showers and storms possible Friday through the weekend and into early next week. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Friday and the first half of the weekend and by early next week, the low 90s return.