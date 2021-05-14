Pleasant mornings then sunny afternoons this weekend

Remaining sunny and dry through the weekend as high pressure remains built in across the southeast. Temperatures remain cool in the mornings with readings in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs warming into the mid 80s.

High pressure slowly weakens across the southeast as it moves more eastward helping to increase humidity across the region while temperatures warm into the upper 80s. You can say this is heading into a summer time pattern as there will be a chance for a stray shower or storm through the end of the week.

Not much changing in the extended forecast as highs remain in the upper 80s. We keep a close eye on the tropics in the very extended outlook with the start of hurricane season coming June 1.