 

Pleasant Mother’s Day weekend before more unsettled weather next week

One front through the southeast and we await another dry front to move through the region for this evening. The secondary front will reinforce cooler temperatures that will be felt Saturday morning with readings dipping into the upper 40s, but with dry air in place for the afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s making for a pleasant afternoon.

Mother’s Day will see some great weather to start the day, but unfortunately we will see a few clouds by the afternoon and more overcast skies by the nighttime hours as a few light showers move into north Alabama and north Georgia. This rainfall chance is very slim locally for Sunday night with more scattered showers expected throughout the day on Monday as another front moves into the southeast. This frontal system stalls heading into mid week keeping us unsettled with more isolated showers and storms.

By late week, an area of low pressure along the stalled boundary will help push this system out but keeping us cool and wet before we dry out Friday and into next weekend.

Friday

71° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 48°

Saturday

80° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 54°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 86° 65°

Monday

76° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 76° 62°

Tuesday

78° / 59°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 78° 59°

Wednesday

66° / 56°
Showers
Showers 48% 66° 56°

Thursday

73° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 73° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

1 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
2%
53°

51°

3 AM
Clear
3%
51°

50°

4 AM
Clear
3%
50°

50°

5 AM
Clear
3%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
48°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

