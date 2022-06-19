COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’re enjoying some less humid air across the region for the remainder of Father’s Day along with the start of the week, but temperatures slowly climb back to the mid to upper 90s and into the low 100s later this week.

Temperatures dipping into the 60s tonight with clear skies will make for a refreshing start to the day Monday, but that will be short lived as ridge of high pressure builds back in this week.

With the official start to Summer Tuesday we see the ridge of high pressure becoming stronger as it builds with a return of very high heat index values as air temperatures warm to the low 100s. With the ridge overhead Wednesday and Thursday will likely be our hottest days so far this year with potential to skirt a few record temperatures.

Slight weakening in the ridge as we head into the upcoming weekend. With that weakening trend we see the return of a few stray showers or storms.