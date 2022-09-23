COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overnight a cool front moved through the southeast, this brought our temperatures back to more pleasant conditions today with highs only in the 80s. We will continue to see dry and pleasant conditions for the remainder of the weekend with our next chance of rain coming on Sunday.

This chance of rain Sunday evening will be brought by another front moving in from the north. This front will also dip temperatures into the lower 80s on Monday, with readings remaining in the lower 80s and even the upper 70s on some days for the rest of the week. As we look ahead to next weekend, we will be keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Nine that is forming the in the Caribbean sea.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are watching Tropical Depression Nine that is currently in Caribbean sea. Models predict that this system will head into the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days. Where this storm will make landfall varies slightly by model, but the majority consensus is that this storm will make landfall near the Florida peninsula.