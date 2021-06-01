Pleasant start to June

It’s not often that we start off June with comfortable temperatures and low humidity but that’s what will happen today!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures soaring into the middle to a few upper 80s. High pressure continues to influence our forecast but this will all change as we head into the end of the week.

Each day we’ll see a little bit more humidity as the high pressure slides off the east coast and waves of energy will approach the area on Thursday, a few stray showers will be possible. A weakening cold front will approach the area by the end of the week and weekend, a few isolated showers will be possible but widespread heavy rain does not look likely at this time.

We’ll continue to feel more like summer later in the week and weekend with highs near normal or slightly above, more humidity and a few showers during the afternoon.