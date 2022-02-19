Pleasant Sunday ahead of a spring-like pattern next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plenty of sunshine Saturday and the same will go for your Sunday. Temperatures again dip to near freezing with patchy frost possible again for our northern counties. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 60s making for another pleasant winter day, but changes are in the forecast for the upcoming week.

Monday we see the return of cloud cover. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies at time with showers possible as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. So far the greatest areas to see rainfall will be northwest of Columbus. Rainfall chances are very slim Tuesday before a weakening cold front moves in Wednesday helping to squeeze a few more showers and storms out.

Thursday looks to be dry before we track another cold front into the region Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms Friday as the front passes through before we trend cooler and drier for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures for the upcoming week will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday as we skirt those rainfall chances. Temperatures remain in the low 80s before Friday’s cold front arrives to knock temperatures back to seasonable average.