COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another cold morning with widespread 30s, sun and warmer temperatures arrive this afternoon. Highs today will reach the low 70s as high pressure continues to influence the forecast, a few passing clouds here and there but a pleasant and comfortable day ahead.

Slightly more cloud cover overnight, this will keep temperatures from reaching the low to middle 30s, expect temperatures to drop into the 50s.

A cold front will bring a few isolated showers late Friday morning then a line of rain and thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5.

While the threat for severe weather appears marginal, one or two storms may contain strong winds. Rain ends late Friday evening with clouds gradually decreasing overnight.

A little sunshine and cooler this weekend with highs back into the 50s.