Pleasant to start the work week

After a great weekend, pleasant weather will stick around for the first half of the work week.

Clear skies and cool temperatures to start off the morning but warming up to the middle 60s with a few more clouds this afternoon.

A dry cold front will sweep on through late this afternoon into Tuesday morning, we’ll stay dry and we really won’t notice much of a difference. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will continue Tuesday afternoon.

The 70s move in on Wednesday and Thursday but this will be short lived as our next system moves close to the area. Expect a chance for a few showers Friday night with showers likely Saturday and into early Sunday morning.