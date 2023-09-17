COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After morning clouds and showers we are starting to see some clearing across the valley as a front moves through the southeast bringing in drier and sunnier conditions for the week ahead.

Front brings a drop in humidity levels with temperatures taking a dip overnight into the low 60s and upper 50s for Monday. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 80s. For the rest of the week ahead, these ‘fall-like’ temperatures will remain in the forecast. We will gradually increase cloud cover with mostly sunny skies, but rain chances remain nil.

Could have some tropical mischief late next week into the weekend off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas as a weak disturbance appears to form.

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Nigel formed Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean and will pose no threat to the United States as it strengthens and becomes a hurricane as it passes by Bermuda.