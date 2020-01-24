Pleasant weekend ahead

Morning rain will come to an end then we’ll see decreasing clouds as the remain system moves to the east; highs today will be in the low 60s. Sunny with a few passing high clouds on Saturday with highs in the 50s, we’ll stay nice on Sunday as well with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

A quick moving system to our south will increase cloud cover late Sunday and give us the chance for a few showers late Sunday night and early Monday morning, by Monday afternoon clouds will begin to decrease. Our next chance for showers will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, high temperatures will be slightly above average with most of us in the low 60s.