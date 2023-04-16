Cold front moves through the region this evening and tonight and fully clears the News 3 viewing area by Monday morning with a superb forecast for the week ahead.

Slight chill in the air to start Monday and Tuesday, but both afternoons look cloudless with temperatures in the 70s and climbing into the 80s by Tuesday.

Gradual warming trend will continue all week, with a few clouds by Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s midweek ahead of another frontal boundary that will arrive by late Friday.

Rain moves in late Friday with isolated showers and storms possible Saturday.