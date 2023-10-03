COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and a little breeze. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s with an east wind 5-10 mph and occasional gust up to 15 mph.

Keeping sunshine and mild temperatures through Thursday afternoon, by Thursday evening clouds a few more clouds will build into the area as a cold front begins to approach from the west. This front will move through on Friday brining a little more cloud cover and a few stray showers, while rain does not look significant, any little bit will help. This should not have big impacts on any afternoon/evening plans on Friday.

Behind the front, expect drier and cooler air to enter the region. High temperatures on Saturday will stay in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Cooler to start Sunday morning with widespread 50s and a few upper 40s especially in outlying areas.